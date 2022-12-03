HCMC speeds up construction of new apartment buildings

An old apartment building in HCMC

Accordingly, the People’s Committees of districts 1, 3, 4 and Tan Binh have been asked to complete the zoning plan 1/2.000 scale and the detailed plan of 1/500 scale of nine apartment buildings and submit the plans to the Department of Planning and Architect of the city before December 20.



The People’s Committee of District 4 is promptly preparing for a meeting to select investors and consider the compensation and resettlement plan for the apartment block at No.6 bis on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street.

Meanwhile, the local authorities of districts 5, 6 and Tan Binh will directly implement the removal and resettlement of affected households of four buildings in the districts.

The steering committee for compensation, support, and resettlement work will provide instructions for compensation, support and resettlement for downgraded buildings that are not rebuilt at their locations to districts.





By Trung Duc – Translated by Kim Khanh