HCMC Social Welfare Center provides essential goods for poor residents

Poor residents in District 10 are given support packages (Photo: SGGP)

The center has distributed commodities to field hospitals, Covid-19 treatment facilities, 21 districts, Thu Duc city, charity kitchens, nursing centers where lonely elderly people and homeless children are residing.

The center also delivered nearly 1.8 million support packages to districts and Thu Duc City. In addition, up to now, the center has encouraged more than 83,090 landlords to exempt or reduce rent for 451,723 people with a total amount of VND329 billion.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City Social Welfare Center will continue to deliver goods to districts, Thu Duc City; field hospitals, Covid-19 treatment facilities, charitable kitchens and frontline forces participating in epidemic prevention in Ho Chi Minh City. Moreover, the center also planned to transfer 5,000 support packages to district and commune level welfare centers.

Last but not least, teams will be set up to deal with those in need of food who called for assistance through the portal 1022, the hotline of the city's Social Welfare Center.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Anh Quan