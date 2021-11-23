HCMC Social Security spends over US$239 mln to support employers, employees

Illustrative photo:SGGP



The HCMC Social Security continues to suggest the employees, who halted the participation in unemployment insurance from January 1, 2020 to the end of September 2021 and have not received financial assitance, to contact the nearest social security agencies to receive the assistance.

Accordingly, the HCMC Social Security has spent a total amount of VND1.892 billion (US$83,2 million) to support nearly 1.8 million employees in 83,500 units who have been reduced the payment on unemployment insurance from one percent to zero percent.At the same time, the agency has also given financial assistance to nearly 2.3 million employees of 86,250 units with a total amount of over VND5,422 billion (US$239 million).The employees can perform online processes via the National Public Service Portal, the Vietnam Social Security Public Service Portal, organizations providing I-VAN service or VssID app, postal services or directly at the HCMC Social Security, the Social Security of Thu Duc City and districts in advance December 12.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Huyen Huong