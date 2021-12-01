  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Social Security sends handling results via postal service from December

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Social Security informed that the agency and Thu Duc City Social Security along with social security agencies in districts will return handling results related to social security, medical insurance, unemployment insurance via public postal service to residents from the beginning of December. The postage will be borne by residents.
Individuals need to access to website https://tphcm.baohiemxahoi.gov.vn to receive and declare the forms and send the dossiers to the selected social security agencies via Vietnam Post instead of directly going to those agencies.

The Vietnam Post will send the results to residents following the registered address when the social security agencies handled the dossiers.

The service will not only help people to limit travel and save time and cost but it shall also diminish the direct contact among people and the crowd at the social security agencies which would contribute to fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.


By Manh Hoa – Translated by Huyen Huong

