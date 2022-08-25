HCMC skies not to dazzle with fireworks on National Day of September 2

On the afternoon of August 25, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery of Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference to provide information on the Covid-19 epidemic and socio-economic issues in the city.

At the press conference, Mr. Nam informed the plan to organize the Independence New Year Festival on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution, the National Day of September 2, and the day of the Saigon uprising to take power.

Accordingly, leaders of the southern largest city have decided that this year the city will not set off fireworks and the spending for fireworks will be used for taking care of city dwellers’ welfare.

This year, the city will not set off fireworks during the holiday of September 2, because this time is one year after Ho Chi Minh City experienced the most stressful and losing days due to the Covid-19 epidemic, said Mr. Nam.

Ho Chi Minh City will organize the Independence New Year Festival with special art programs to serve people during the holiday. The highlight of the festival is the release of a 1,800-square-meter large balloon at the head of the tunnel crossing the Saigon River, along with water sports and paragliding activities.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City also has special art performances in the area of Nguyen Hue pedestrian street. In addition, Thu Duc City and districts will also organize art performances to serve the entertainment needs of residents and visitors during the national holidays.

