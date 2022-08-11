HCMC, Singapore enhance cooperation on human resources development

Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee (right) hands over a souvenir to Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry on August 11.

He affirmed that the cooperation between HCMC and Singapore not only brings benefits to the city but also is an important factor contributing to the common development of Vietnam-Singapore relations.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Along with potential fields such as smart city building, urban management and green economy, the city expects to strengthen collaboration and share experience in startup development, helping the city become an innovative start-up center of the country and the region, the official said.



He hoped that Singapore will share experience to improve the dialogue mechanism between the government and foreign businesses in a bid to remove difficulties in the investment process.

The city leaders also pledge to create the most favorable conditions for Singaporean enterprises to do long-term business in the city, Mai said.

For his part, Tan said that Singapore is ready to collaborate and exchange experience with HCMC in human resources development as it is the most important resource of each nation.

Singapore was willing to share its experience with HCMC in supporting the development of innovative start-up incubators, contributing to the sustainable development of the city in the future, he noted.

Vietnamplus