HCMC simultaneously disburses 3rd relief package to Covid-19 hit people

Director of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan shared that the third financial support package will be implemented within the first 15 days of this month. By the afternoon of October 1, nearly 72,600 needy people in the whole city have received the relief.
HCMC will deliver support to over 7.3 million people being severely affected by Covid-19. Each resident will receive VND1 million ($44) in cash. At the same time, the city will use the app SafeID Delivery to update the lists of needy people and monitor the relief distribution progress.
The lists of needy people of wards had been sent to the Quang Trung Software City Development Company to review and remove ineligible beneficiaries.
Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan just directed the People’s Committee of districts and Thu Duc City to promptly implement the third financial support package for people. Pursuant to the lists on the system, the People’s Committee of districts and Thu Duc City assigned the People’s Committee of Wards to urgently deliver the relief to residents.
Earlier, the Ward 12 of District 3, the first locality in the city gave the third financial support package to needy residents.
Some photos featuring the allocation of the third financial support package to Covid-19 hit residents in localities: