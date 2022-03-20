HCMC, Sierra Leone concentrate on agricultural, technological cooperation

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai shakes hands with President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)
At the reception, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure on the visit of the President of Sierra Leone and his spouse, the first senior foreign guests to visit Ho Chi Minh City since Vietnam reopened. That was also the first visit of the President of Sierra Leone to the city.On this visit to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam- Sierra Leone diplomatic ties, the city leader proposed to strengthen mutual exchanges, share experiences and seek cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, and consumer goods.
The President of Sierra Leone believed that this visit will promote the relationship between the two nations generally and between HCMC and his country particularly.
As for the proposals to promote cooperation, President Julius Maada Bio said that the two countries have great potentialities for cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology. In the upcoming time, he hopes that the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation relations, support businesses of the two countries to seek more investment opportunities and contribute to socio-economic development, and deepen the over 40-year relationship between the two countries.
The Government of Sierra Leone has a great concern about farming techniques and productivity of agriculture, aquaculture and rice from this visit. The partner expressed its desire to strengthen cooperation between farmers of the two sides and learn experiences from Vietnam to supply domestic needs in rice production instead of importing rice as currently; and wished to cooperate with HCMC in the application of high technology into agriculture and e-government.
On the same day, President Julius Maada Bio led a delegation of the country to visit and work with the Management Board of Saigon Hi-tech Park.