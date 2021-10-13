HCMC should go towards reorganization, economic creativity: State President

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the meeting, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his condolences towards the great loss and grief of the Party, authorities and people of HCMC during the fight against Covid-19. He agreed with the city’s proposal on organizing a memorial ceremony commemorating Covid-19 victim.

The State President noted that HCMC needs to comply with the safety rules, including the health ministry’s 5K message and carrying out vaccination for living confidently with the virus, preventing the pandemic, recovering and developing economy and society.

Regarding to the economic recovery and growth after Covid-19, the city must ensure ensure an uninterrupted traffic, transportation, transport, financial credit service and commodity supply chain; and strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) and public investment.

He pointed out that HCMC has three driving forces economic growth, including export, domestic market with the population of more than 10 million and having an attraction to private and foreign investors.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked HCMC to focus on seeking new driving forces of economic growth, solving barriers in implementing policy and mechanism, enhancing digital transformation and launching policies on human resource training as well as improving medical facilities at all levels to ensure the health checkup for residents and taking care of people affected by the pandemic.

In addition, the city must coordinate with provinces to bring workers back to work, especially provinces in the Southern Key Economic Region including Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nam.

As the country’s largest economic center, HCMC should actively propose policies and mechanism of cooperation with the localities in moving production facilities to be near labor sources. It aims to help provinces and cities effectively use the on-the-spot labor source and reduce pressure of all aspects for the city.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) presents a gift to the HCMC Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

He stressed that the city needs to build a regional financial center and suited mid-term economic recovery programs from now until 2025 as soon as possible. Having big potentials, besides the establishment of Thu Duc City, HCMC should develop more satellite cities.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Nguyen Thien Nhan suggested the city should reach a target of administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 90% by November and implements a report of the number of pandemic-hit businesses for assistance and support.

Deputy Nguyen Thi Le noted that the city needs consider the private investment due to its budget challenges, but essential sectors, such as health. She has also suggested the Department of Trade and Industry to establish the “green commodities” supply chains to ensure sufficient supply of goods for locals.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks with deputies Nguyen Thien Nhan (2nd, R) and Nguyen Thi Le (R)

On behalf of the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended his thanks to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc for his sharing, support and encouragement to the city. HCMC is simultaneously preparing several strategies for the upcoming period, he emphasized.

HCMC Medical equipment production in the Tan Thuan Processing Zone in HCMC



