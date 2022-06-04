HCMC shares experience in applying IT in various sectors with Bac Lieu Province

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc receives a delegation of officials of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on June 4.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Xuan Thu Van said that the visit to HCMC aims to learn about the city’s experience in applying information technology in the construction of the smart city, digital transformation, and the application of geographic information systems.

Leaders of departments of Bac Lieu Province hope to learn about HCMC's experiences in applying information technology in various sectors .

The province is strengthening the application of IT in the public administrative services, and the investment in the upgrade of database and IT systems for departments.

Leaders of the departments of HCMC shared their experiences in applying information technology in various sectors with Bac Lieu Province, including building geodatabase, construction of geospatial data to serve for digital transformation in the natural resources and environment industry, the application of IT in urban planning, Road Transport infrastructure Management System, application of geographic information system (GIS) at the 115 Emergency Center and in the training and education sector.

Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications of HCMC Le Quoc Cuong speaks at the event. HCMC is always ready to share experience in applying information technology (IT) in the construction of smart city with provinces and cities, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh