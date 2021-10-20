HCMC, Shanghai strengthen cooperation in post-pandemic recovery

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (L) and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Ky Phung at the virtual meeting



Speaking at the online meeting, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city hoped to maintain friendship and cooperation of the two cities. HCMC has carried out many activities and exchanges with Shanghai over the past years.

As of now, the city has brought the Covid-19 outbreak under control and a gradual recovery from the pandemic. The city’s socioeconomic recovery plan focuses on policies to support businesses and individuals impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, enhancement of public and private investment projects, innovation of administrative procedures and digital transformation, HCMC’s leader stressed.

Shanghai's vice-mayor Zong Ming extended her thanks to HCMC for its support to the Chinese city and hoped that the two cities will continuously strengthen relationship and collaboration between two countries.

She highly appreciated Vietnam’s prevention and control of the pandemic. Shanghai and HCMC have many cooperation potentials that will be further developed, she said.





By Viet Le – Translated by Kim Khanh