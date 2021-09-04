HCMC sets up facilities for Covid patients ineligible for home treatment

Mr. Hai talks to medical staff in District 11 (Photo: SGPGP)

He made the statement while paying visits to the multi-story Covid-19 field hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11 and Binh Chanh District encouraging the medical staff.

Many infection cases are eligible for home isolation whereas other cases that are not eligible to be placed in isolation need to be taken to concentrated treatment areas. Therefore, the localities must actively establish more isolation areas to receive people with Covid-19.

He noted that District 11 and Binh Chanh outlying district have many densely populated areas, rental houses, and dilapidated houses; therefore, inhabitants in these districts easily catch the disease. People infected with Covid-19 must be brought to treatment facilities. The local government must relocate people to curb the pandemic spread.



Speaking at a meeting with the delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Doctor Nguyen Thi Hong Mai, who is in charge of the Covid-19 field hospital in District 11 said that the 200-bed hospital has 200 high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen machines for critically ill patients with Covid-19. The hospital receives patients from wards and district hospitals. Currently, the hospital is treating 120 patients with Covid-19



In Binh Chanh outlying district, Dr. Pham Nguyen Anh Vu, deputy director of the Covid-19 treatment field hospital No. 1, said the 1,000-bed hospital is currently treating 500 people with mild symptoms and 50 severe cases requiring ventilation. The facility has so far discharged more than 300 patients including 8 serious cases.

Up to now, the Binh Chanh Covid-19 field hospital No.1 has received more than 10,000 Covid-19 patients and discharged over 7,000 cases. Nearly 700 infected patients requiring mechanical ventilation have been so far discharged.

According to hospital leaders, so far, the hospital has limited the number of cases that have to be transferred to big hospitals contributing to reducing pressure on the large hospitals.

On this occasion, the Standing Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also donated six HFNC high-flow oxygen machines to the above two hospitals.

A corner of the treatment facility in Binh Chanh District





HCMC Center for Disease Control said that on September 4 morning, the city recorded 214,603 Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health, including 241,143 cases found in the community and 460 imported cases.



At present, the city is treating 41,470 patients including 2,915 children under 16 years old, 2,779 put on ventilators and 20 patients in need of ECMO intervention.



On September 3, the city recorded 250 Covid-19 related deaths. There were 4,172 patients discharged from hospitals taking the total number to 120,509 from the beginning of the year. The city reported 108,955 F0 cases being treated at home.



As of September 2, HCMC had administered 6,268,327 vaccine doses. Of these, 5,899,379 received their first shots while 368,948 people got the second shots.



By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan