HCMC sends text messages to call for employees back to work

Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of HCMC Pham Duc Hai informed that 5,279 enterprises had registered to resume their operations during the three recent days.
Currently, around 135,000 employees are working in industrial and export processing zones, occupying 46 percent. Therefore, the enterprises are in shortage of workers.
Many factories in Saigon Hi-tech Park are calling for employees to return to work.
Regarding employment demand at the current time, Vice Director of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said that more than 42,000 people have demand of finding jobs in the fourth quarter of 2021; meanwhile, the enterprises need around 43,600 to 56,600 workers.
A press conference of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control on October 4
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Le Huynh Minh Tu said that the city had released the criteria set for safety assessment in Covid-19 prevention and control for supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional markets and wholesale markets to follow and implement.Mr. Minh Tu affirmed that the city had not allowed spontaneous markets to reopen. At the current time, only traditional markets and goods transit centers at wholesale markets are permitted to operate following the safety criteria.
The above-mentioned information was released at a press conference of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control yesterday.