HCMC seeks measures to improve Provincial Competitiveness Index

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Legislation Department of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) cum director of the PCI Project, Dau Anh Tuan said that there remain obstacles in sectors of investment procedure, construction, land, tax and social insurance. Additionally, it is not clear from the information related to administrative procedures and supporting trade activities and production for businesses.



In order to improve the city’s PCI and create advantages for enterprise to easily approach public administrative services, HCMC should implement six measures, including supporting businesses in implementing the regulation on “safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic”; approaching sources of capital, laborers and technology; checking, adjusting and simplifying illogical administrative procedures; continuing reform of administrative procedures in the fields of investment, construction, land, environment, import and export; carrying out digital transformation in the government’s activities to increase the effectiveness of supplying public service and transparency of information; strengthening responsibility of leaders and assigned individuals, he suggested.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan recognized that the reform of administrative procedures and technology application have not yet been effectively taken in some departments and districts. The state agencies’ sites have not got regular updates and provided latest and essential information to residents.

Improvement of PCI is a necessary thing that has to be done. Therefore, the relevant departments must build a performance improvement plan and send it to the Department of Planning and Investment.

The Department of Planning and Investment must carry out the Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) and coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs to implement the assessment of DDCI, he asked.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh