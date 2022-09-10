HCMC seeks eight hi-tech agricultural experts

Flower varieties grown at the Biotechnology Center Of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Positions that need to attract experts include two experts in the selection and breeding of aquatic species and aquatic pathology; two experts in plant breeding (vegetables, orchids, ornamental plants, and medicinal plants); two consultants on the production technology of microbial products applied in agriculture; one technology consultant in the field of preservation and post-harvest processing; one expert in training, consulting, research, and production of biological diagnostic kits.



All these positions require candidates to have a doctoral degree or higher in the right major, at least 3 or 5 years of experience, and have chaired or carried out scientific research projects at all levels. Experts will receive a monthly salary according to Decision No.17/2019 of the People's Committee of HCMC, whereby experts are paid a monthly salary with an amount equal to the base salary multiplied by the coefficient of the senior expert's salary sheet issued together with Decree No.204/2004 of the Government.



Specifically, professors and associate professors are entitled to level 2 with a coefficient of 9.40; the remaining cases are entitled to level 1 with a coefficient of 8.80. If the expert performs well in his responsibilities under the contract and has excellent achievements, as well as lots of dedication, his contract will be renewed for the next period, with a salary one level higher than the one he is entitled to in the first contract.



Previously, in March 2022, the People's Committee of HCMC also issued a plan to attract experts for five positions under the Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of HCMC.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan