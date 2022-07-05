Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the conference (Photo: SGGP)



This morning, the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the term 2020-2025 chaired by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held the fifteenth conference.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen recalled the city’s situation over the past year with many difficulties caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, besides the results achieved in the first six months of 2022.

He reiterated what the city has done from which to resolve existing problems.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen informed that BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron were present in HCMC warning that the Covid-19 epidemic continues to have very unpredictable developments; therefore, administrations in localities and organizations must be alert to the disease.

Worse, in particular, Ho Chi Minh City is seeing an increase in dengue fever cases with 11 dengue-related deaths so far.

According to Mr. Nen, Ho Chi Minh City has directed localities to simultaneously launch troops to kill mosquitoes and their larva to prevent the epidemic. The Department of Health proposed more drastic measures against dengue fever.

In particular, the risk of inflation, high consumer prices, unstable labor market, a downgrade in the administrative reform index, the slow implementation of public investment plans, and slow absorption of capital in many fields must be considered carefully.

Furthermore, obstacles to institutions, policies or administrative procedures are cumbersome, wasting the time of people and businesses. He heard of complaints from residents and businesses.

In addition, the city has not been able to improve urgent problems such as violation of construction orders, traffic, encroaching on roadways, and sidewalks, congested roads, flooded roads, and environmental pollution.

At the conference (PHoto: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that the southern metropolis needs to seriously consider and evaluate to find solutions as soon as possible.

On that basis, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee suggested that the participants at the conference focus on forecasting the situation, advantages, difficulties, and challenges of the city in the coming time, especially the internal difficulties and challenges in the city's economy and society and the impacts from outside.

First, he said that the city should continue implementing the health strategies asking for the utmost responsibility for the set plan.

Along with that, Mr. Nen suggested, the conference gave opinions on basic, long-term, and key solutions to ensure Ho Chi Minh City's rapid and sustainable development, creating a foundation for the completion of the goals in the 2020-2025 term.

In which, participants gave opinions on the city’s planning, the building, and perfection of institutions, mechanisms and policies, renovation of the growth model, develop infrastructure, promote land resources, improve governance capacity, and digital transformation of the economy.

Mr. Nen talks to a conference participant (Photo: SGGP) During this conference, HCMC Secretary Nen also emphasized that the conference should look back and re-evaluate what has been done and what needs to be done in the coming time especially the implementation of social security programs, housing development, labor market, culture, literature, and art, improving people's lives.

Ho Chi Minh City has been and continues to implement measures more drastically to carry out the theme of Ho Chi Minh City's 2022 ‘Safely adapting, flexibly, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, continuing to improve the quality of urban government construction, improving the investment environment, accompanying businesses industry’.

However, Mr. Nen expected that all civil servants and employees should evaluate their job efficiency and what to do next for the city's operational apparatus to create changes to improve quality in management.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan