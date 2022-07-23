HCMC, San Francisco enhance cooperative relations

At the working session, the San Francisco mayor pleasured at the visit of the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco, and appreciated the cooperation relations between San Francisco and Ho Chi Minh City for the last 27 years and desired that the two sides would continue to enhance the relationship in the coming time.
On the side of HCMC, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his impression of the development of San Francisco having long-lasting good cooperation ties with HCMC during passing time.
On this occasion, Mr. Mai extended his sincere thankfulness to the authorities and people of San Francisco for supporting means and equipment in the Covid-19 fight in HCMC over the past time.
Besides, Chairman Mai informed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City has been under well controlled and socio-economic activities have been recovered sharply.
During this visit, HCMC wishes to further promote the cooperation relationship between the two sides and is willing to receive shares and learn experiences from the partner in urban management, especially urban environmental management.
San Francisco is known as an innovative city so Ho Chi Minh City expressed the cooperation willingness to build Ho Chi Minh City into an innovation center and a smart city.
On this basis, the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee proposed the Mayor of San Francisco to review the signed cooperation program between the two cities.
According to the mayor of San Francisco, the city has a program on anti-climate change thanks to a system of effectively dealing with environmental issues. Especially, San Francisco is not only one of the top cities in clean energy usage but it is also one of the world's leading technology centers with many big high-tech companies. The mayor expressed her willingness to cooperate in the sectors that Ho Chi Minh City is concerned and San Francisco has strengths, especially economic sector.
At the end of the working session, the two sides unified to prepare and re-sign the cooperation programs, notably the prioritized contents such as environmental management, economic development and innovation.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai also invited the Mayor of San Francisco to attend the Friendship Dialogue Conference between Ho Chi Minh City and sister cities around the world in December.
As scheduled, the delegation of HCMC will work with Intel Group, organize a roundtable conference on investment promotion with US high-tech enterprises and work with Stanford University respectively.
Some photos at the working session: