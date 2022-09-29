HCMC, Saint Petersburg enhance cooperation in various fields

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers a gift to Mr. Nikolai Bondarenko, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Addressing the receiving ceremony, Mr. Nikolai Bondarenko said that Saint Petersburg and HCMC have been sister cities for five years, featuring many cooperation programs including conferences and seminars on the sectors of heavy industry, information technology and education.



He affirmed that Saint Petersburg will further promote cooperation between the two cities in various fields and greet HCMC’s enterprises to seek business opportunities in the city.

In addition, the city has prepared for an inauguration of a statue of President Ho Chi Minh erected in Saint Petersburg to mark the 100th anniversary of Uncle Ho's first arrival in Russia. The city hoped to receive high-ranking delegations of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly to visit Russia and attend the event.

For her part, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized the significance of strengthening the consolidation of the relationships between HCMC and Saint Petersbur g, especially on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership (July 2012- 2022). HCMC will always firmly pursue friendship and cooperation with Russia in general and Saint Petersburg particularly. The city coordinated with Saint Petersburg’s government to organize online conferences on the comprehensive strategic partnership despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the HCMC Economic Forum 2022 “Digital Economy: Driving Force for the Future Growth of Ho Chi Minh City” took place on April 14-17, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications has exchanged with the Department of Communications Networks and Data Transmission, and the Analysis Center of Saint Petersburg to seek pre-feasibility collaborative projects.

She hoped that economic and cultural exchanges between the two cities would continue to be strengthened.





By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh