HCMC, Russian trade unions enhance cooperation

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers a gift to the delegation of the Federation of Trade Unions of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai reviewed challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant achievements of the city in the first nine months this year.



The disease has significantly affected people's lives. HCMC has connected resources to take care of laborers and members of the trade unions and gradually resumed and developed the social economy.

Vietnam and Russia. He hoped that friendship and cooperation relations between the HCMC Labor Federation and the Federation of Trade Unions of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region would see stronger cooperation, a lot of mutual assistance and exchanges of experience contributing to consolidating cooperation relations between HCMC and Russian localities

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai receives Deputy Chairwoman of the Federation of Trade Unions of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region, Artiukhina Mariia.

For her part, Deputy Chairwoman of the Federation of Trade Unions of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region, Artiukhina Mariia extended her sincere thanks for the warm welcome taken by the city’s leaders.

She highly appreciated the HCMC Labor Federation’s activities, especially in the fight against Covid-19, and hoped to see the organization of more exchanges between the two sides in the coming time.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh