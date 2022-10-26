HCMC running several bus routes linking to new East Coach Station



Statistics from the new East Coast Station reveal that there are 2,000-3,000 passengers using this new station each day. For more convenience, its management has organized 12 transit turns per day from the old station in Binh Thanh District via 60-seat buses.

In addition, people can approach this new station by existing bus routes such as Route No.55 from Quang Trung Software City – Saigon Hi-tech Park – the new East Coach Station, Route No.56 from Cho Lon Coach Station – HCMC University of Transport in Thu Duc City – the new East Coach Station, Route No.76 from Long Phuoc – Suoi Tien Recreational Park – the new East Coach Station, and Route No.93 from Ben Thanh – the new East Coach Station.

Other bus routes passing this new station on the way from HCMC to Dong Nai Province include Route No.150 from Cho Lon Coach Station – Tan Van T-junction, Route No.60-2 from Nong Lam University – Phu Tuc Coach Station, and Route No.60-4 from the old East Coach Station – Song May Industrial Park.

HCMC is planning to launch 3 new bus routes with the final destination being this new station. The first two are electric bus routes from Vinhomes Grand Park – the new East Coach Station and from Vietnam National University-HCMC – the new East Coach Station. The last is a direct link from the old to the new East Coach Station running on Hanoi Highway.

Bus riders are not charged for any luggage under 10kg and 30 x 40 x 60cm in size. For oversized or overweighted one, each part of the luggage space that is the same as one standing position will be charged an additional fee equal to one ticket

When detecting a service employee not complying with this rule, passengers can report the case via the hotline 1022, the app Go!Bus, or MOCPT’s e-portal buyttphcm.com.vn. After receiving the information, MOCPT will verify it and strictly handle any rule violation, along with proper feedback of results to the concerned passenger.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Yen Nhi