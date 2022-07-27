HCMC, Rotterdam promote cooperation in climate change response

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

The agreement was reached at a reception in the Vietnamese city on July 26 by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai for visiting Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb.



Appreciating the Dutch city’s management capacity, experience and technology in response to climate change, Mai suggested that HCMC’s Thu Duc City may be the locality to implement specific cooperation projects between the two sides in the field of water resource management, flood control, and climate change adaptation.



Thanking Rotterdam for helping the city define directions for sea-oriented development and promulgate a climate change adaptation plan, he asked Rotterdam to share experience and provide technical support in socio-economic planning, and general planning which takes into account water management planning, climate change adaptation, and adaptation to nature, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the city.



HCMC treasures the international business community’s contributions to the city and is willing to create the most favorable conditions for Dutch enterprises to do long-term business and investment in the city, Mai added.



Ahmed Aboutaled affirmed that Rotterdam wishes to strengthen cooperation with HCMC, and also wants to receive the sharing of experience in major urban management.



If water and land planning is not done properly, it will put pressure on other development plans, affecting the use of surface water and groundwater, he said, adding that Rotterdam has many specific experience and achievements in nature-oriented urban planning and reduce the impact of climate change, and is willing to share experience in specific cooperation projects with HCMC.



He also proposed HCMC leaders further support business and investment activities of Dutch enterprises, especially in the Netherlands’ strong fields such as clean and green energies, and seaport development.



During his working visit to HCMC, the Mayor of Rotterdam is expected to attend a seminar on seaport development and logistics services, and a roundtable on climate change adaptation with the participation of Vietnamese and Dutch agencies and businesses.







VNA