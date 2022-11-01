HCMC, RoK foster cooperation in smart agriculture





Dinh Minh Hiep, Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the proportion of the value of agricultural production applying high technology currently accounts for about 48 percent of the city's total.However, the local sector has yet to have smart farms mainly due to their high cost and requirement of high-quality workforce, he addedNguyen Thanh Hien, deputy head of the management board of HCMC Hi-Tech Agricultural Park, said that the southern metropolis needs to take advantage of the cooperation with partners with technology potential and experience like the RoK to develop joint programs on training and experience exchange between the sides’ managers, researchers, institutes and universities.Talking about the potential for such cooperation, Han Young-eun from the Korea agricultural technology development institute, said that the RoK’s farming industry focuses on applying high technology and developing smart farms, and is searching for investment destinations serving agricultural development, including Vietnam.According to her, Korean enterprises can support and work with Vietnam in the construction of farms, the distribution of materials and equipment, and the development of smart farm models in line with the local climate conditions.In addition, they have the capacity to transfer technologies to and assist Vietnamese firms in mastering new ones such as sensors, automated robots, drones, and artificial intelligence, towards building a smart, efficient and sustainable agriculture.

VNA