HCMC reviews one week of tighter social distancing implementation

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) at the press conference on Covid-19 prevention and control



Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said that the Municipal People’s Committee had proposed the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of State Reserves to continue to provide the city 56,500 more tons of rice after receiving 14,500 tons from the Government for the first phase.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the conference



According to the latest update Covid-19 news, over 2,236 patients were discharged from the hospital on August 28, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 99,955 ones from the beginning of the year up to now.

Answering the reflections related to the medical declaration and risk of congestion through the Covid-19 checking points, Colonel Le Manh Ha, Deputy Head of the Public Safety Advisory Department said that HCMC would popularize medical declaration via software of tracking citizens in pandemic-hit areas at the checking points, monitor movement declaration and travel pass usage.

The assessment was yesterday released by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue at a press conference on the Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in the city from August 23 up to now.Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Pham Duc Hai added that up to 6 p.m. on August 27, the Ministry of Health reported 194,596 coronavirus infections in Ho Chi Minh City. Among them, 38,559 patients are under treatment.On the same day, the city recorded 287 deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total deaths to 8,097 ones from January 1 to now.As for the Covid-19 sample test, during the 24 hours from August 26 to August 27, the city health sector performed 433,183 test samples. The city has administered over 5.8 million vaccine doses by August 27.Besides, the city has sent 660 beggars, vagrants and homeless people to social support facilities.Concerning the healthcare and medical monitoring for home-isolated patients, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam stressed that oxygen cylinder is considered as one of the must-equipped medical materials for mobile medical centers serving Covid-19 patients performing treatment at home. Each mobile medical center must have at least two big oxygen tanks and three small ones.Regarding the proposal to allow 25,000 shippers to reoperate, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong informed that the HCMC People’s Committee has not approved the proposal.The city has just decided to allow reoperation for 12-kilogram gas cylinder deliverymen if they showed the receipt and medical declaration by QR Code. Accordingly, the city Department of Public Security is responsible for issuing the transportation guidance of the above cases.The city police will create favorable traffic conditions for vehicles for office purposes under the requirement of QR Code or travel pass for drivers or companions. Over 12-seater vehicles will be allowed to run half of their capacity.

