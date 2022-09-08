HCMC reviews large-scale land funds for social housing projects construction

Illustrative photo



Among the 33 projects above, there were 14 projects that could be started its works and 19 ones not having been completed the compensation for site clearance.

As for investors being eligible for starting works of social housing projects but have not implemented the projects as planned, the Municipal Department of Construction will advise the HCMC People’s Committee to fine and force them to soon implement the projects.Regarding enterprises failing to carry out the projects, the HCMC Department of Construction will propose the Municipal People’s Committee and the Government impose stricter measures or revoke the land dedicated for social housing projects to the State to implement those projects.Besides that, Ho Chi Minh City will review and arrange land funds managed by the State or land funds compensated by the State to adjust the planning and switch to start works of social housing projects; perform bidding to select investors of implementing social housing projects for rent from city budget or enterprises’ capital with a maximum rent duration of 50 years.In addition, the city shall also review large-scale land areas, agricultural land funds or production and business land funds being inappropriate with the planning assigned for suburban districts to adjust the planning and perform relevant procedures to build social housing projects in accordance with the regulations.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong