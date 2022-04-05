HCMC reviews 2021 patriotic emulation movement, commendation

Deputy Director of Home Affairs of HCMC Ngo Thi Hoang Cac speaks at the conference.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of Home Affairs of HCMC Ngo Thi Hoang Cac said that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit all aspects of society. However, the city has still maintained the duo goals of containing the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining economic growth and implemented movements, including building new-style rural areas, Joining hands for the poor- No one is left behind, Vietnamese businesses - development and integration, Administrative reform, 90 days of fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, Expanding green zones on the Covid-19 map, Completing the city’s 2021socio-economic development target and others.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and deputies at the conference

The city attracted a total investment capital of US$7.23 billion, presenting an increase of 38.48 percent compared to the last period. The city completed Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 18 and above and is striving to complete the injection of booster doses of Covid19 vaccines into all local adults.

In addition, HCMC has built a plan to restructure hospitals in order to control the disease. The city received cash assistance and goods worth more than VND4, 073 billion donated by localities, organizations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to help the city in Covid-19 prevention and control.

Standing Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that the city has so far administered over 20 million vaccine doses to people.

The C ovid-19 support hotline 1022 received over 2.1 million calls from April to October 29. It was reported that there was a sharp increase up to 110,000 calls a day during the social distancing period. The “Questioning and answering between and HCMC’s government” program broadcast live on social media sites starting on August 24 has attracted a large number of people. The daily talk show reflecting concerned issues relating to social security, delivery of food bags and relief packages to needy people in the city is co-organized by the Department of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Information and Communications at 8 pm everyday. Many residents’ problems have been solved and many people have received Covid-19 aid packages timely, said Director of the Department of Information and Communications of the city Lam Dinh Thang.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau

Chairwoman of the HCMC Food and Foodstuff Association Ly Kim Chi said the association made every effort to maintain the city’s production chains and keep prices stable during the tough time.

Colonel Le Xuan The, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the HCMC High Command recalled significant works of the armed forces in the fight against against the pandemic, especially handing over ashes of Covid-19 victims to their families

Under conducting of the HCMC Party Committee and People’s Committee, the city’s High Command delegated Military command committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City and local authorities to transport cremated remains of to their houses.A special mission unit of the Advisory Board under the HCMC High Command was established to receive ashes of persons who died due to Coronavirus infection from the Binh Hung Hoa Cremation Center and bring them to the City’s Funeral House. Military command committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City were responsible for carrying cremains back home.

Director of the Department of Information and Communications of the city Lam Dinh Thang Vice Chairman of the People's Commitee of District 6 Le Thanh Binh Soldiers help people amid Covid-19 pandemic.





By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh