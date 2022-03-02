HCMC reviews 15 years of renewal process of Party leadership

City's leaders attend the conference.

Attending the meeting were also Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stressed that renewing the mode of Party leadership includes large-scale strategic issues, consisting of the mode of Party leadership over the political system with skillful cadres, civil servants and public employees; being supervised by the people.

Every organization and individual, especially the leaders at all levels, need to do the assigned tasks, make every effort to learn to serve the state and the people, work together in a collective spirit, and promote creativity and innovation, he said.

Head of Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuc Loc makes a report at the conference.

One of the city’s main missions is building and consolidating the governing bodies associated with improving the quality of activities of the urban administration and contributing to the construction of modern and professional governments.

The city also must focus on building qualified and professional cadre staff, protecting honest, responsible and forthright employees, building a comprehensively strong, pure Party Studying and following Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and style.

Additionally, the city will pay attention to the Directive 13 on enhancing the role of Vietnam Fatherland Front and people in supervising Party organizations, Party members and governments at all levels in the 2021-2030 issued by the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.



By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh