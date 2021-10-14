HCMC resumes public passenger transport activities

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
A ticket seller at the Sai Gon Railway Station said that many people came to purchase tickets for their journeys to the Central and Northern provinces during the passing days. According to regulations, passengers departing from Ho Chi Minh City have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 updated on electronic health book, PC-COVID app or full-vaccinated record card. In addition, their second shot of the vaccine must be administered for at least 14 days. People who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 within six months are eligible to buy the tickets. Besides, all of the customers have to show negative results for Covid-19 within 72 hours, perform health declaration and those cases with symptoms like cough and fever will not be allowed to travel.By yesterday morning, the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station have not been re-operated yet.
Deputy Director of the Western Coach Station Joint Stock Company Tran Van Phuong said that many transport businesses registered to re-operate but the agency is waiting for feedback from other localities following the proposals of the Municipal Department of Transport.
At the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in Thu Duc City, there are no vehicles in its parking lots. Meanwhile just part of the old Eastern Bus Station in Binh Thanh District has reoperated.
Vice Director of Eastern Coach Station Ta Chuong Chin said that over 40 transport businesses had registered to resume their activities and they were waiting for feedbacks from other localities.
Head of Thong Nhat Transport Service Cooperative Ho Van Huong also shared that the HCMC Department of Transport had piloted reopening of fixed-route buses from October 13 but there was no feedback from other localities.