HCMC restarting chip-based citizen ID card issuance procedure

Residents coming to register for a new citizen ID card in Tan Phu District Public Security Division yesterday morning. (Photo: SGGP)

During the social distance period in HCMC to fight against Covid-19, the HCMC Department of Public Security temporarily halted the task of issuing or renewing citizen ID cards. However, since HCMC is more stable now, the task resumes.

At the office of Tan Phu District Public Security Station, the number of people coming to renew or register for new citizen ID cards is not too high. Before entering the office, they need to display their ‘green Covid-19 card’ with a valid QR code and sanitize their hands as regulated. The working hour for this special task is from 7:00am to 10:00pm, 7 days a week. Besides, 10 mobile stations are assigned to reach needy people in all wards of the district to fulfill this task.

Head of the Tan Phu District Office for Administrative Management of Social Order Le Ba Tam informed that people wishing to receive their new chip-based ID cards are clearly instructed to come back to their own ward for these cards. The cases of wrong personal information will have their data adjusted and delivered later.

From October 5, Tan Phu District Public Security Station will send specific invitation message to each person with the need to renew or register for a new citizen ID card in each ward, with a separate time slot to avoid people crowding into the office.

Yesterday morning, at the HCMC Division for Administrative Management of Social Order, many people brought their appointment notice to receive their new chip-based ID card, unaware that these cards have been transported to the Police Posts in their own wards. Officers in the division checked the information to see whether the new ID cards are available and then instructed them back to the Police Posts of their ward for the new card.

At present, the HCMC Division for Administrative Management of Social Order still stops receiving registration for chip-based citizen ID cards at its office (sited at 459 Tran Hung Dao Street of District 1) in order to send necessary equipment to all 21 districts and Thu Duc City for the task and for crowd avoidance.

Therefore, people with the need for new or renewed ID cards should visit the Public Security Division of their district for further information. When coming there, all individuals must declare their health status and travel purpose in advance via the app VNEID or the website https://suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn to obtain a valid QR code.

They should also prepare their own ‘green Covid-19 card’ in the app ‘Y Te HCM’ or related documents to prove they have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose for over 14 days or recovered from Covid-19 disease. The 5K rules must also be strictly observed.

Citizens from 14 to 18 years old coming for a new ID card do not need to display the green Covid-1 card.

People wishing to take their new ID card as appointed should come to the Police Post of the ward of their permanent residence for that.

In related news, from October 4, the HCMC Transport Department continues to accept documents for driving license renewal both offline and online. People having an expired driving license under 3 months can visit the website http://gplx-dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or http://dichvucong.gov.vn for corresponding procedure. The result will be sent to their door via public postal service, with the contact number of 0919299144.

Alternatively, citizens can submit their documents at either Post Office No.3 on Phan Dang Luu Street of Binh Thanh District or Post Office No.1441 on Huynh Tan Phat Street of District 7.

For procedures to renew unexpired driving licenses or those of motorbike of all levels issued either by the HCMC Transport Department, the HCMC Public Security Department, or the Ministry of National Defense, and even driving licenses issued in other countries, people need to register via the hotline 0281081 and will receive the result via the public postal service.

From November 1, the HCMC Transport Department will assign more locations to receive driving license renewal documents at the address of 51/2 Thanh Thai Street in District 10; 8 Nguyen Anh Thu Street in District 12; 111 Tan Son Nhi Street in Tan Phu District.

People are encouraged to receive the result via public postal service.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam