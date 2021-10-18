HCMC residents welcomed to provide ideas for ‘HCMC general planning’



HCMC aims to not only become the national economic leader but also transform into a modern and civilized city in the region. Sadly, the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the city has revealed inadequacies in its urban development. Therefore, the municipal authorities wish to call upon the contribution of the whole community in the planning task so that HCMC can enjoy a more sustainable socio-economic growth in the upcoming time.

The forum ‘Ideas for HCMC general planning’ hopes to receive practical, useful suggestions to shorten the research time and increase efficiency in preparing the project based on the task approved by the Prime Minister.

Recommendations in written form should observe the following requirements:

- Concise and precise (exclusive of attached images, charts, and maps if any), encouraged under the format of a scientific report with proper citing of data and documents.

- Never been published before in national as well as international journals. Authors of these papers are responsible for the copyright of their own work.

- With clear author name, home address, email address, and phone number so that the organization board can contact and send royalties.

- Including the subject ‘Ideas for HCMC general planning’’

The papers should be send from November 1-30, 2021 by email to: ttnckt.sqhkt@tphcm.gov.vn or by post to the address of:

The Center for Architecture Studies

Room 503 - Floor 5

168 Pasteur St., Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

Tel: (+8428)38256811

They could also be sent to SGGP Newspaper by post at the address of

432 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai St, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC

Tel: (+8428)39294091

Further information can be accessed at the formal forum website: https://qhkt.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/tin-dieu-chinh-quy-hoach-chung-tp.html

Selected ideas are going to be published in a book named ‘’Ideas for HCMC general planning’’, with each article receiving a royalty of VND2 million (approx. US$88). Exceptional articles will receive a special award.

By staff writers – Translated by Vien Hong