Currently, the police of districts and Thu Duc City are accelerating the issuance of chip-based ID cards for residents with a target of granting the cards for nearly 3.5 million people by the end of November.Regarding the tardy ID cards issuance, the Police Agency for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the Public Security Department of Ho Chi Minh City explained that the obstacles on granting ID cards for citizens were due to the reception of numerous documents along with the imported chips overseas which has been interrupted amid the currently complicated and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic situation.
HCMC residents expect to soon receive long-awaited ID Cards
Responding to the calling of the public security sector, millions of people in Ho Chi Minh City have performed the procedures of being granted chip-based ID cards. Besides, the police staff have come to each quarter to carry out the processes of issuing ID cards for citizens; however, many people have to wait for several months to receive the ID cards without any contacts.