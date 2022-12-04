HCMC residents benefit from digital transformation

Officers of Ward 12 in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3 guide people on how to register for an online public service account







Mr. Nguyen Van Tuan, 52 years old, went to the police headquarters of District 3’s Ward 12 to submit an application for temporary residence registration for the tenant. After receiving the application, the ward officer will guide the registration of a national public service account to submit online documents for the next time.

He said that with the application on the internet, he can now sit at home and do it, which is both convenient and time-consuming.

When the high tide in Ho Chi Minh City exceeded the third-stage warning level, Ms. Nguyen Hoang Bach Phung working in District 1 often opens the UDI Maps application to see if the way back home at Pham Huu Lau Street in Nha Be District is flooded. In addition to updates on the current status and the flood forecast in the application, a person can also find a way to avoid flooded points as well as to send information and images about the flooded point to warn people.

Mr. Le Minh Nhut before buying a house in Phu Huu Ward in Thu Duc City had surfed the information on housing planning at the website: ttqh-thuduc.tphcm.gov.vn

Being experienced in carrying out legal procedures related to real estate, Mr. Nhut assessed that the information on the website is quite reliable. Moreover, people can look up information about the status of the application and they can be notified by text message about the amount to be paid, can pay online and receive the results by email or post on the website.

In an apartment building in Trung Son Residential Area in Binh Chanh District’s Binh Hung Commune, Ms. Pham Thi Hong Loan immediately sent a message to the Switchboard 1022 when she heard neighbors singing karaoke in the evening loudly. Less than an hour later, the responsible force came to remind the neighbor to turn down the loudspeaker not to disturb others.

Currently, city residents can reflect on illegal construction, causing environmental pollution, and noise on the Portal 1022 including 5 channels such as Call Center 1022, Mobile App "Call Center 1022", Portal https://1022.tphcm.gov.vn, mail: 1022@tphcm.gov. vn, and the social network Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/1022.tphcm.gov.vn. Additionally, residents in the southern metropolitan city can also report information to the district's online application. Most of these applications will be processed within about 2 hours of receiving them.

The Data Center and Smart Operation in District 3 is operated from October 20 ( Photo: SGGP) Mr. Tran Huu Tai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ward 12 in District 3, said that since the beginning of September, the ward has set up five groups to carry out digital transformation at the headquarters of the ward People's Committee, the ward police station and the neighborhoods in the district.

Policemen instructed group members who will guide and support residents in the district to register for their accounts in the National Public Service and online administrative procedures. Moreover, the teams also help each business household to use non-cash payment applications, Etax Mobile application to look up online taxpayer information, electronic tax transactions, and online tax payments.

Ms. Pham Thi Thuy Hang, Vice Chairwoman of District 3 People's Committee, disclosed that before, people spent 4-6 days receiving a business registration certificate after they had submitted a full application.

Thanks to the application of technology, time shortened. The district can now return the results to people in 4 working hours. Plus, the issuance of a tax code is also done right after the business registration certificate is issued, so people save an extra step of registering for a tax code. People want to do birth registration, marriage registration, and death registration, civil servants will look up information on the system and if the information is legal and full, they will issue a certificate immediately, not letting people wait 1-3 days as before.

Meanwhile, District 10 People's Committee Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thu Huong said that from the beginning of the year until now, the district has handled all of its administrative records on time with nearly 123,000 files thanks to the application of technology for administrative reform. Subsequently, the rate of application of online public services is nearly 98 percent. Over 97 percent of people and businesses are satisfactory with public online services.

According to Mr. Tran Hoang Quan, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, in the coming time, the department will continue to use SXD711 mobile App to solve work in addition to the supplementation of two administrative procedures for performing online public services at level 3, including procedures for receiving dossiers of announcement of conformity with product and goods

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City is developing and implementing the program "Digital transformation of the natural resources and environment industry in Ho Chi Minh City" and the project "Building Ho Chi Minh City to become a smart city in the natural resources - environment" in 2022. The Department will also promote non-cash payment in the collection of fees and taxes when returning documents with the aim to shorten the time for administrative procedures, creating favorable conditions for enterprises in tax payment.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan