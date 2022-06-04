HCMC researches more attractive remuneration and talent attraction policy

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Party Committee of HCMC received and worked with the delegation of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations on June 3.



Receiving the delegation were Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice-Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee highly appreciates the role and comprehensive contribution of the city's intellectuals and the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations for the development of the city. Especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the intellectuals have shown their roles and responsibilities and made significant contributions, thereby helping HCMC to have orientations and measures for Covid-19 prevention and socio-economic recovery and development.



However, Mr. Phan Van Mai shared that HCMC realizes that it has not yet brought into full play the potential of the intellectuals, and it has not fully promoted the role of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations in comparison to the potential, needs, and requirements of the city’s development. Therefore, in the coming time, HCMC will focus on promoting the role and contributions of intellectuals and the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations.



Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, gives a souvenir to the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, talent attraction is to meet not only salary and housing requirements but also many other more attractive remuneration regimes, related to not only material living standards but also morale to be worthy of ability and contribution of intellectuals, experts, and scientists. HCMC will continue to study these to implement in the near future.



At the meeting, Mr. Phan Xuan Dung, Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, affirmed that thanks to the attention of the leaders of HCMC, intellectuals and the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations have constantly grown, connected, and led other provincial associations in the region. Every success of HCMC is attached and inseparable from science, technology, and intellectuals. All major undertakings and policies of HCMC are advised by scientists, experts, and intellectuals, especially in the activities of consultation, social criticism, and social assessment, including content related to scientific research. Explaining more about this, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that first of all, the policy mechanism remained entangled by other regulations, as well as the ordering mechanism had not been timely and complete. Therefore, HCMC will continue to recommend and even propose a pilot mechanism. Besides, the policy of remuneration and talent attraction encountered some shortcomings in the implementation process, causing Ho Chi Minh City to not lure as many talents and intellectuals as expected.According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, talent attraction is to meet not only salary and housing requirements but also many other more attractive remuneration regimes, related to not only material living standards but also morale to be worthy of ability and contribution of intellectuals, experts, and scientists. HCMC will continue to study these to implement in the near future.At the meeting, Mr. Phan Xuan Dung, Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, affirmed that thanks to the attention of the leaders of HCMC, intellectuals and the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations have constantly grown, connected, and led other provincial associations in the region. Every success of HCMC is attached and inseparable from science, technology, and intellectuals. All major undertakings and policies of HCMC are advised by scientists, experts, and intellectuals, especially in the activities of consultation, social criticism, and social assessment, including content related to scientific research.

By Van Minh – Translated by Gia Bao