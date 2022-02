The two bus lines above will not be subsidized.

The bus line No.62-6 will depart its first trip from 5:20 a.m. at Cho Lon Bus Station and 5:35 a.m. at Hau Nghia Station and the last trips shall be at 4:30 p.m. at the two stations.

Meanwhile, the bus No.62-7 will start running at 5:00 a.m. at Cho Lon Bus Station and 4:30 a.m. at Duc Hue Station and the last buses will operate at 5:00 p.m. in HCMC and 4:30 p.m. in Long An Province.



By Thien Nhan – Translated by Huyen Huong