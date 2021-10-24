HCMC reopens eight more bus lines





Particularly, the eight bus lines include bus route No.14 running through the Mien Dong (Eastern) bus station – Ba Thang Hai Street – the Mien Tay (Western) bus station, bus route No.20 (Ben Thanh – Nha Be), bus route No.27 (Sai Gon – Au Co – An Suong bus station), bus line No.29 connecting Cat Lai ferry and An Suong bus station, bus route No.65 (Ben Thanh – Cach Mang Thang Tam – An Suong bus station), bus route No.74 (An Suong– Cu Chi bus station), bus route No.79 (Cu Chi bus station – Ben Duoc Temple), bus route No.141 (BCR – Long Truong tourism site – Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone).



Those bus lines will operate from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, especially, bus line No.74 will operate at Cu Chi bus station from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and at An Suong bus station from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. In accordance with the pandemic prevention and control requirement, all the buses have to be equipped with hand sanitizer gels for customers, recycle bins with cover, do not switch on air conditioner machines or open at the temperature of under 26 degrees Celsius in case of necessity.



Those subsidized bus routes will travel to major economic and residential zones such as coach stations and hospitals.

all the buses will operate a maximum of 50 percent of their capacities and it is recommended to install splash protection in the cabin area to limit the contact between drivers and customers.

It is expected that the city will consider permitting the resumption of more bus lines based on the pandemic control situation of each locality from November 1.



The city plans the resumption of bus lines serving students and pupils following the education sector's schedules.



By Thien Nhan – Translated by Huyen Huong