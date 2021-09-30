HCMC removes inner city checkpoints, not require travel passes

Functional forces removing barriers in HCMC streets on September 30 in preparation for new normal state from October 2021 (Photo: SGGP) The information has just been released by Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh at a press conference of the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control this morning to provide new instructions related to the pandemic situation in the city.





Right after September 30, HCMC will step-by-step resume prioritized activities, especially business and production, to ensure health safety of residents first; prioritize full-dose vaccination for frontline workers, people aged over 50 years, those cases with underlying diseases, pregnant women and production workers; implement vaccination against Covid-19 for children following the Ministry of Health’s guidance and appropriate vaccines.





Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh speaks at the conference.



Regarding testing, the city will strictly perform the Covid-19 testing strategy of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health’s guidance, proactively detect and track the infectious sources in wholesale markets, bus stations, public vehicles, hospitals, schools and other crowded gathering places. Besides, the city encouraged enterprises and people to regularly perform self-testing.







HCMC uses the applications implemented by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to provide epidemiological information for residents, manage production, business and transport activities.



The city required all State agencies, businesses and production facilities and other services to register QR Code via the website http://antoan-covid.tphcm.gov.vn/ by October 15. The State agencies, businesses and production facilities and other services will use the granted



Traffic participants have to use the granted QR Code of VNEID app and “Y Te HCM” app with vaccination records while waiting for the official operation of the PC-COVID app.



Residents have to strictly follow 5K regulations and personal vehicles are not allowed to leave the city for other localities, except for official state vehicles, means of transport carrying workers, experts, returners to the city and patients.



Foreigners must perform health declarations at border gates and use the QR code or other appropriate documents to enter HCMC.



Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Le Hoa Binh stressed that the city will not apply travel passes for traffic participants after September 30. In the upcoming time, the city strives to ultimately control severer patients to minimize Covid-19 death toll.