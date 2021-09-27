According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, many people living in Phan Dang Luu Street, Phu Nhuan District expressed their excitement and about the removal.



The functional forces spent much time for removing numerous barriers.



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Duong Quang Hien said that under the direction of the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District, the functional forces of Ward 9 lifted off seven barricades on some roads, excepting for one checking point being set up between Ward 9 in Phu Nhuan and Ward 3 in Go Vap District.



All the forces strictly followed the 5K regulations during the removal process.

On the same day, the police, traffic police and military soldiers still maintained the checking traffic participants’ travel passes.





A video and some photos featuring the barrier removal in streets and alleys:





By Chi Thach, Dung Phuong – Translated by Huyen Huong