HCMC removes barriers on Le Loi Street to resume normal operation

Workers remove barriers on Le Loi Street.

The section was blocked for eight years to build the Ben Thanh Station, one of the three underground stations of metro line No.1.



In addition, fences on the 500-meter section, from Nguyen Hue street to Ben Thanh Market have been removed for traffic to resume normal operation on the occasion of National Day on September 2.

The contractors have promptly rebuilt the surface of Le Loi Street and carried out landscape projects along the road, such as planting trees, and flowers and installing lighting systems.

Le Loi Street becomes clear and spacious.



By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh