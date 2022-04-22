HCMC releases Covid-19 safety assessment criteria

People are required to wear masks. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all people, workers, and those who participate in activities have to wear masks and comply with current regulations.



The rate of the population that is fully vaccinated or recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic under three months must reach 90 percent.

Hand sanitizer stations should be easily accessible throughout the entire facility, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touched surfaces must be implemented at least once a day, and twice a day in educational and manufacturing facilities or as often as determined is necessary.

Facilities must use QR code check-in app; ensure service capacity; access the Ho Chi Minh City Covid-19 Safety Portal to use information from the site serving for the pandemic prevention and control; establish a steering committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control; build prevention and control plan on production, the process of detecting suspected and positive Covid-19 cases.

Social support centers, detention camps, dormitories, and boarding schools must have medical workers, set up the list of people at risk of Covid-19 illness, offer Covid-19 testing to new arrivals, and ask newcomers to present negative Covid-19 test results.

Manufacturing units and accommodation units must have medical workers, a separate room, or an isolated space equipped with essential medical devices. Partitions and social distancing must continue to be enforced.

Food and drink services must comply with capacity restrictions, ask clients to wear masks and keep a safe distance and use single serving utensils.

Educational units must ensure at least 1.5 square meters per child, 24-35 square meters per room at kindergartens; 1.25 square meters per student at primary school, and 1.5 square meters per student at high school; must have medical workers; set up the list of people at risk of Covid-19 illness for monitoring; keep a safe distance of one meter between students in eating and sleeping rooms.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh