  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures

SGGP
Construction activities have been allowed to resume at 25 major works that met seven criteria for assessment of safe operations in the prevention and control of Covid-19 at production, business and commercial establishments in HCMC, said the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority.
HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures ảnh 1 Construction activities of HCMC’s major projects have been reimplemented after  the city eased lockdown measures. (Photo: SGGP)
In which, five works have been implemented and maintained during the social distancing period while 40 others started reoperations from September 28.
Some images of works that are permitted at constructions sites in the city:
HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures ảnh 2 At the project of the overpass in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on Hanoi Highway in Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures ảnh 3 Construction on the Bung Bridge project on Le Trong Tan Street (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures ảnh 4 At the worksite of the Community House in Thanh Da Park, Binh Thanh District (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures ảnh 5 Construction of underground station Ba Son, part of HCMC's Metro Line No1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures ảnh 6 Construction of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 over the Saigon River connecting District 1 and Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)






By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

