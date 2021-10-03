HCMC reimplements key projects after easing lockdown measures

Construction activities of HCMC’s major projects have been reimplemented after the city eased lockdown measures. (Photo: SGGP)

In which, five works have been implemented and maintained during the social distancing period while 40 others started reoperations from September 28.



Some images of works that are permitted at constructions sites in the city:



At the project of the overpass in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on Hanoi Highway in Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP) Construction on the Bung Bridge project on Le Trong Tan Street (Photo: SGGP) At the worksite of the Community House in Thanh Da Park, Binh Thanh District (Photo: SGGP) Construction of underground station Ba Son, part of HCMC's Metro Line No1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP) Construction of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 over the Saigon River connecting District 1 and Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

























By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh