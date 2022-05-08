HCMC recovers over US$56.52 million from corruption cases





National Assembly delegate Tran Kim Yen speaks at a meeting with voters in districts 1, 3, Binh Thanh before the third session of the fifteenth National Assembly on May 7 (Photo: SGGP)

On May 7, delegates of the fifteenth National Assembly Deputies Group of Unit No.2 in HCMC, met with voters in districts 1, 3, and Binh Thanh before the third session of the fifteenth National Assembly. The delegates included Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen, Standing Member of the Law Committee of the National Assembly Do Duc Hien, and Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Nguyen Sy Quang.

Delegate Tran Si Quang said out of cases that are being monitored by the Central Steering Committee on anti-corruption, Ho Chi Minh City has 12 cases.

At the meeting, voter Nguyen Huu Chau in District 3 raised concerns about corruption and negativity taking place very seriously. The voter requested to publicize the time duration for definitively handling corruption cases, and to publicize the handling of heads of agencies when corruption, wastefulness, and negativity occur. Suspecting that those relating to corruption cases have been supported by powerful figures for a long time, voter Hoang Thi Loi in District 1 asked to continue to further an investigation to discover supporters of those in corruption cases because there are no ‘restricted areas and exceptions’ in fighting corruption.

Meanwhile, voter Nguyen Nho Tinh in District 3 expressed sadness at the vicious circle of agricultural products that keep losing value, losing crops, and causing serious damage to farmers and the country's economy. The voter suggested close cooperation between the government - farmers – and entrepreneurs to help Vietnamese agricultural products dominate domestic and foreign markets.

In her turn, voter Doan Thi Bich Dung in District 3 asked to strictly handle cases in which relevant parties declare the selling price lower than the actual price while making a real estate sale and purchase contract, because this is an act of tax evasion real estate transfer.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan