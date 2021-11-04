HCMC records sparse passengers at coach, train stations

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, Sai Gon train station recorded a few passengers, even without customers at ticket counters on October 3.Although Ho Chi Minh City has piloted the re-operation of interprovincial fixed-route buses, only nearly 20 localities have unified with the transport connection with Ho Chi Minh City by November 3.
There have been sparse passengers traveling from HCMC to other cities and provinces and vice versa and most of the customers came to the station for shipping goods to other localities in the afternoon of November 3.
The representative of Cu Toan business owner exploiting Quy Nhon – HCMC route said that the bus departed from the early morning of November 3 with only two customers and the vice versa bus with only four registered people.
According to some business owners exploiting passenger coaches to the Central provinces, they have to suffer from loss and maintain the registered routes amid the modest number of passengers and cargos, the high surge of petroleum price along with strict pandemic prevention and control measures of each locality.
According to statistics of the HCMC Department of Transport, from October 13 to October 27, the total number of interprovincial fixed-route buses in the city reached nearly 9,800 turns; of which, around 2,000 turns served for five customers per bus on average. The number of passengers reduced 99 percent compared with the same period last year and in advance of the Covid-19 outbreak period.