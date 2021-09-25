HCMC records lowest number of Covid deaths in over one month

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal authorities has now established 22 inspection teams to supervise the implementation of the pandemic prevent and control measures and evaluate criteria on controlling the disease in Thu Duc City and districts. The city will make a comprehensive evaluation report on controlling the disease of the whole southern hub, he added.

Besides, HCMC is promptly building 14 strategies in various fields, including healthcare and occupation for prevention and control of Covid-19 and economic recovery. In which, the social security strategy must focus on creating jobs and reasonable accommodations for workers when the return to the city for working after September 30.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Trade and Industry Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that three gathering places of commodities in wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Thu Duc and Hoc Mon are facing a challenge of consumption due to the temporary closure of traditional markets, stricter social distancing measures, gathering places’ tough requirements for testing and inspection regulations. Thus traders cannot sell goods.

Regarding to the requirement of ordering delivery service companies that will have to test their staff with rapid antigen tests, he said that it aims to ban shippers to gather in groups at local healthcare centers for Covid-19 testing and raise the businesses’ responsibility and workers’ awareness of infection prevention and control.

According to Deputy Director of the Department Information and Communications Tu Luong, by 10:30 am on September 24, 18,600 COVID-19 test results of shippers have been updated by 30 app-based delivery services, raising the total number of 160,000 delivery workers. There are still 2,000 persons who have not received the first dose of vaccine and 33,025 fully vaccinated.





