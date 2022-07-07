HCMC records 1,901 criminal violation cases in first six months of 2022

Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh



Answering delegates about the sustainable poverty reduction program for the 2021-2025 period, Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh said that the HCMC People's Committee approved the total estimated cost of VND15,144 billion (US$651 million). Of the figure, the city's budget supplemented preferential loans of VND5,326 billion (US$229 million).

Director of the Municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong provides more information at the meeting this morning.



At the plenary session, Director of the Municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong informed that the Ministry of Health has recently publicized the sub-variant BA.5 in Vietnam and recorded a surge of new infections and a slight increase of severe cases from the sub-variant.

Vice Director of HCMC Public Security Department Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan speaks at the meeting.



At the meeting, Vice Director of HCMC Public Security Department Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan said that in the first six months of the year, the unit recorded 1,901 criminal violation cases. Of the number, the discovered 1,412 cases reaching 75.8 percent, and arrested 2,300 subjects. Of which, there were 177 fraudulent cases appropriating properties comprising of 77 high-tech fraudulent cases.

In the first six months of the year, the city’s economic situation recovered sharply. HCMC created jobs for 162,781 people, reaching 54.26 percent of the year plan of 2022, including 72,756 new jobs, reaching 51.97 percent of the plan.Apart from luring domestic workers, the city created favorable conditions and opportunities for 3,825 Vietnamese laborers to work abroad by March of 2022.Three days ago, the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City announced that two samples had positive testing results with the sub-variant BA.4 in Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City and one sample being positive with variant BA.5 in Tan Phu Trung commune, Cu Chi District. The number of new cases tends to increase slightly in the recent three weeks.Regarding the complicated dengue fever , by the end of July 5, HCMC recorded 23,516 cases of dengue fever, including 11 deaths, an increase of nine cases over the period 2016-2020. Director of the Municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong issued his assessment that the increase was recorded early from mid-April, and by the end of June, the number of dengue fever cases continue to surge higher than the number of cases in the peak week of 2018 and 2019.It is forecasted that the number of dengue fever cases in the city will continue to increase in the upcoming months of the rainy season.Amid the situation, the city’s health sector is ready to prepare human resources and build the worst-case scenarios to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and dengue fever to minimize deaths related to the diseases.Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan affirmed that the functional agencies do not send any messages to invite people to work with them or ask residents to transfer money by phone, through personal bank accounts; and he recommended that people should raise awareness of crypto-currency investment activities because Vietnam has not yet recognized it as a legal means of payment.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong