HCMC receives one million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City receives one million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits along with test fee support for two million samples with a total amount of VND200 billion (US$8.8 million).
Accordingly, the Covid-19 test kits and the test fees were donated by Sovico Holdings, Ho Chi Minh Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company.Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung expressed his thankfulness to Sovico Holdings, Ho Chi Minh Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company for joining hands with the city in Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.
Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung guaranteed to promptly send the SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kits to the city's frontline forces in the Covid-19 fight to accelerate the tests, track coronavirus infections and widen more and more green areas to soon bring the city to a new-normal state.
Representatives of the donators, Vice Managing Director General of Savico Holdings Pham Khac Dung shared that with the spirit of solidarity and enterprises’ responsibilities with the society, all the staff and employees of Sovico Holdings, HDBank and Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company have accompanied the city in the Covid-19 fight and implemented many practical activities to help HCMC and other localities nationwide soon repel the pandemic.