HCMC receives numerous applications of new-style passport issuance, renewal

The Immigration Office (PA08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security said that from July 1 to July 30, the agency received 28,795 applications for issuance and renewal at the office. Besides, there were 1,831 applications online from June 1 to July 30, including 645 applications under process and the rest being refused or adding relevant documents and papers.

The PA08 encouraged people holding a 12-digit number Identification Card or chip-based ID Card to submit documents online via the National Public Service Portal at https://dichvucong.gov.vn or the Public Service Portal of the Ministry of Public Security at https://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn.

As for those who do have had not enough conditions to submit the procedures online or had a demand of submitting documents directly, they should complete the form online at https://hochieu.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn and book the schedule to save time and promptly proceed.



Staff of PA08 recieve applications of new-style passport issuance and renewal

Regarding the new looked passport with a place-of-birth bearer that the German Embassy in Vietnam announced to refuse visa issuance to Vietnamese residents for purpose of tourism, working and relative visit, Colonel Nguyen Thanh Tu, Head of the PA08 said that the agency is waiting for the working process between Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant units of Germany.Colonel Tu also said that around 1,000 people come to the Immigration Office to submit procedures for issuing and renewing passports recently, a slight decrease over the beginning of July.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong