HCMC receives medical equipment to support its Covid-19 response efforts

The Standing Board of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front receives medical supplies from the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam . (Photo: SGGP)

The gift worth US$352,000 includes four Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators, eight Efficia CM 120 patient monitors, 55 Terumo SS830 infusion and syringe pumps, 12 McGrath Mac A03 video laryngoscopes, 10 Stellar 150 portable ventilators.



Speaking at the receiving event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau extended her heartfelt thanks to the AmCham Vietnam for the donation to assist HCMC in the fight against Covid-19.

She hoped businesses will always join hands with the city in response to the Government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the struggle against the pandemic.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh