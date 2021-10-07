HCMC receives medical equipment, supplies worth over US$16.2 mln

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (L) receives the medical equipment and supplies from the sponsor.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked for the supports of localities, local and foreign people, enterprises, organizations and benefactors to actively fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.Chairwoman Chau hoped that HCMC would continue to receive more supports from enterprises on the city’s policies of Covid-19 prevention and control measures and economic development under the new normalcy state.
Some photos at the receiption ceremony of medical equipment and supplies: