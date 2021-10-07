  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC receives medical equipment, supplies worth over US$16.2 mln

SGGP
A ceremony to receive medical equipment and supplies worth over VND368.2 billion (US$16.2 million) severing the city’s Covid-19 fight was held by the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City - the Ho Chi Minh City Board for the mobilization, reception and distribution of Covid-19 pandemic prevention funds yesterday afternoon.
HCMC receives medical equipment, supplies worth over US$16.2 mln ảnh 1 Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (L) receives the medical equipment and supplies from the sponsor.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked for the supports of localities, local and foreign people, enterprises, organizations and benefactors to actively fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.
Chairwoman Chau hoped that HCMC would continue to receive more supports from enterprises on the city’s policies of Covid-19 prevention and control measures and economic development under the new normalcy state. 
Some photos at the receiption ceremony of medical equipment and supplies:

HCMC receives medical equipment, supplies worth over US$16.2 mln ảnh 2
HCMC receives medical equipment, supplies worth over US$16.2 mln ảnh 3
HCMC receives medical equipment, supplies worth over US$16.2 mln ảnh 4

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more