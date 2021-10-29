HCMC receives financial aid from Laos for Covid-19 fight

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (R) receives Covid-19 financial aid of US$8,200 from Attapeu Province, Laos.



The complicated Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted on some cooperation activities between the two countries in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Laos’ localities in particular in the passing time; however, the leaders of the two countries have regularly had phone calls and paid attention to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and supported each other in Covid-19 fight with a desire of soon controlling and repelling the disease.Chairwoman To Thi Bich Chau hoped that the Covid-19 pandemic in two countries will soon be under control in the upcoming time. Besides, Ho Chi Minh City and localities of Laos will continue to implement signed agreements and promote cooperation activities, bringing practical benefits to the people of the two sides and contributing to promoting the special friendship and cooperation relations between Vietnam and Laos.At the receiving ceremony, Lao Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay shared that the donation showed the sentiment and concern of Attapeu Province to encourage the Covid-19 pandemic fight in Ho Chi Minh City.On the occasion, she also thanked the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City for their assistants to Laos' localities in the national construction and development, Lao people who are working, studying and living in Ho Chi Minh City during the pandemic outbreak of Covid-19.Ms. Phimpha Keomixay believed that the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam would be able to soon control the Covid-19 epidemic to continue to perform socio-economic development activities in the new normalcy, especially continue to promote cooperation programs with her country within the framework of signed agreements, including the cooperation agreement for the period of 2021-2025 between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Huyen Huong