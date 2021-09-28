HCMC receives Covid-19 medical equipment from German companies

At the receiving event (Photo: SGGP)

The gift worth US$350,000 includes 15 intensive care ventilators and 30 patient monitors for the immediate use in hospitals in the city.



Speaking at the receiving event, General Director of Deutsches Haus in HCMC, Elmar Omit Dutt said that this donation has been initiated by the Vietnamese Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin H.E. Dr. Minh Vu and has been supported by Chairman of Techtronic Industries, Horst Julius Pudwill and Chairman of Deutsches Haus in HCMC, Horst Geicke.

In this critical time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the people will become stronger when they join hands in cooperation and action. Both of companies were pleased to present needed medical equipment to help the city’s fight against the pandemic, he stated.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau extended her heartfelt thanks to the enterprises for the donation to assist HCMC in controlling the spread of the pandemic. These medical supplies will be distributed to 15 hospitals and healthcare facilities to combat the virus.



The Standing Board of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front receives medical supplies from the Techtronic Industries Vietnam and Deutsches Haus (German House) in HCMC.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh