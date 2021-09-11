HCMC receives Covid-19 food, essential goods, medicine support

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (3rd, L) receives gifts from the “Buddhism Today” Fund of the Giac Ngo (Awareness) magazine .

The “Buddhism Today” Fund of the Giac Ngo (Awareness) magazine under the by HCM City’s Buddhist Association handed over 100 tons of rice and 100 tons of sweet potato worth about VND1.3 billion (US$57,000).



The Victory Investment Management Joint Stock Company presented 1,000 boxes of liquid powder packets for cough and cold relief tiled “Vic syprup” that are used to treat people with symptoms of respiratory infections.

The Kinh Do Oriental Medicine Company Limited offered 500 boxes of "An hau dan" drug used for treatment of respiratory infections while the Anpha Company gave 500 bags of essential goods to support residents affected by the pandemic.



The Victory Investment Management Joint Stock Company presents 1,000 boxes of liquid powder packets for cough and cold relief . (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau extended her heartfelt thanks to the enterprises for gifting food, essential goods and medicines to assist the municipal government in the fight against Covid-19.

On the same day, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Pham Minh Tuan also received 5,000 bags of food and essential items donated to the city’s disadvantaged residents by the Party, Government and people of Binh Phuoc Province.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (3rd, L) receives gifts from the Kinh Do Company.



